`Next level’ will benefit Ekiti state – Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told the people of Ekiti State that re-electing president Muhammadu Buhari means benefitting from `Next Level’ projects.

Osinbajo stated this while addressing a gathering at the Palace Hall of the traditional ruler of Omuo-Ekiti, Oba Noah Omonigbehin, on Tuesday.

The vice president’s visit was part of his community engagement ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

He said that previous government budgeted for projects without executing them citing the second Niger Bridge which was inaugurated but had no design.

The vice president said that three out of the four refineries in Nigeria were built by Buhari when he was the Minister of Petroleum.

“Do not be deceived; everyone should be focused on the Next Level projects,” he said.

Osinbajo promised the people that the Federal Government would address their demands for roads and other infrastructure as well as the proposed college of education.

He listed some of the completed and ongoing projects as Lagos-Ibadan railway, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Itakpe-Warri railway, Abuja- Kaduna railway, Abuja light rail, second Niger Bridge among others.

Earlier, Omonigbehin commended the vice president for the good works he was doing towards national development.

Omonigbehin reminded the vice president of a pending bill for establishment of a college of education in the town and appealed for his assistance in bringing it to fruition.

The monarch also commended the Federal Government over its various social intervention programmes.

He appealed for Federal Government’s assistance in addressing the infrastructural deficit in the area as the town was in dire need of electricity, water, good roads among others.

Osinbajo also made a stop at Oja Oba market where he interacted with traders before visiting Mr Ayoleke Adu’s family for a chat.

The town was thrown into a frenzy as residents trooped out en masse and lined up the route cheering and chanting APC slogans. (NAN)