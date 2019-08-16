NGO holds Gwagwalada Got Talent Contest

In a bid to grow the entertainment industry in Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has organised a talent hunt to identify young artists and actors.

The talent hunt organized by Face of Made In Nigeria (FOMINAIJA) in Gwagwalada Abuja, featured dancing, acting and singing contests.

The show tagged: “Gwagwalada Got Talent”, rewarded winners with cash prices ranging from N50,000 to N150,000.

Mr Rikki Nwajiofor founder Face of Made in Nigeria and the organizer of the event said that the foundation decided to embark on the talent hunt to promote youth empowerment through harnessing raw talents.

Nwajiofor said it was in its bid to be patriotic and support efforts of the government that it chose to engage the youths and keep them away from crime.

He commended the contestants for their diligence and resilience while admonishing those who didn’t win any prize not to be discouraged.

He said that similar talent hunts would be replicated across Nigeria adding that his company, Nwajiofor production was partnering to revolutionise the movie and music industry.

On his part, the Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter Prince Alvin Ahmed encouraged youths in Nigeria to embrace entrepreneurship.

Ahmed who is also the CEO of Hot touch productions, advised the youth not to completely rely on the government but to make personal efforts driven by ideas and talents.

A total of 65 groups participated in the contest which was won by a dance group known as SDM Dancers.

Apart from the cash prizes, the winners from the different categories were also given the opportunity to feature in an upcoming movie, get a free music video production among others.

Some of those who featured on the panel of judges were Nollywood Veterans including: Mr Victor Deckar, Mr. Sydney Diala and Mr. Ayo Emmanuel.