NGO launches campaign for youth inclusion in politics

By Talatu Miawada

The Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), an NGO, says it is changing negative narrative about youth’s politics by emphasising on positive and democratic values that would improve their inclusion in political processes.

Adebowale Olorunmola, Country Representative, Nigeria for Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), stated this at the official launch of `Politics with Value Campaign’, Inclusion and Accountability, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Olorunmola, said the campaign was targeted at promoting positive values in Nigeria’s politics.

This, he said was against the backdrop of change in values that had pervaded the entire country’s polity since its return to democracy in 1999.

He said WFD was working in partnership with a network of young Nigerians in politics with values globally, to strengthen democracy and focus on building citizens capacity.

Olorunmola said there was need to change the narrative on how politics should be played in Nigeria, adding that towards that end, 40 young male and female volunteers interested in participating in politics were trained at a Master Class.

He said such would enable them monitor and evaluate the legislature and political parties using value-based scorecards, such as their relationships with constituents, constantly visiting and briefing them, as well as monitoring of projects.

He listed others as law making, sponsoring of bills, contribution to plenary, participation in oversight functions, participation in public hearing, ensuring rule of law, delivery of dividends of democracy, accountability to the constituents, among others.

Olorunmola added that the campaign would not only encourage participation of young persons, but would also amplify the works of members in the National Assembly to practice politics with values.

“WFD held a round table meeting with stakeholders to identify strategies for a sustainable campaign and enhance the capacity of young persons to become change agents within political parties and other sphere of influence.

“This network will work with 40 volunteers to monitor and evaluate the activities of members of Young Parliamentarian Forum (YPF), in the National Assembly, as well as advocate for increased space for young persons in politics.

“The network will also conduct bi-monthly review and assess each parliament member and selected political parties, based on set criteria highlighted in a scorecard,’’ he said.

Olorunmola said that in 2018, the country crossed a major milestone with the passage of eligibility age bill, which he said opened doors for more young people to participate in politics.

He decried the way politics was being played in the country, describing it as self-service and personal interest politics.

“It ought to be changed to politics of common good and service, to promote inclusion and representation,’’ he said.

Earlier, Zainab Marwa, President Aspire Women Forum, an NGO, said the number of women currently participating in politics in the country was very low because of lack of inclusiveness and participation.

Marwa said the number was about 4.9 per cent, both in appointive and elective positions, which she said was far below the set 35 per cent benchmark.

She, however, blamed the decline in the number of women in politics on the way Nigeria’s political parties were structured.

She noted that countries such as Namibia had gender parity in their constitution with 50 men and 50 women in political positions.

Marwa said the event was crucial to ensuring urgent focus on youth’s inclusion and representation in politics, as well as the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral processes.

According to her, Nigeria has more than 67 million youths, which forms the bulk of the country’s electorate.

Mr Tonye Isokariari, Government Relations Advisor of the NGO, commented on the `Not too young to Run’ Act, saying it had commenced well with about 43 young people in the National Assembly.

“In Kwara state a 26 year old lady was appointed commissioner, young people are beginning to occupy the political space, we need to build on it in upcoming elections,’’ Isokariari added.

NAN reports that the workshop had in attendance youth leaders and officials of political parties, Chairmen of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), as well as members of the YPF.

WFD organised the in event with support from the Department For International Development. (NAN)