NGO pledges to make entrepreneurs out of prisoners

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Habeeb Okunola Foundation, an NGO, has restated its commitment to continued donation of equipment and machines to encourage entrepreneurship and skills acquisition in prisons across the country.

Mr Solomon Adetokunbo, the Programme Manager of the NGO made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adetokunbo said that the NGO, which had been into involved in many projects including prison reform, recently donated some sewing machines to the Lagos Division of the Nigerian Prison Service.

“The gesture is in line with the foundation’s long term commitment toward ensuring the prison truly serves as a reformation and correction facility for the inmates there.

“We seek through various skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programmes, to give a sense of value and provide options of viability to the inmates.

“The ultimate goal is to prepare them for a life of economic productivity, self-worth and self-sustenance after serving their jail terms.

“We shall continue to donate materials to prisons across the country; we shall also do the needful to contribute to development in the health, financial and economic sectors of the country,’’ he said.

According to Adetokunbo, the foundation apart from complementing government’s efforts on prison reform, also provides health service, financial inclusion, education and humanitarian assistance to other indigent people in the society.