NGO urges FG to ensure release of Shuaribu, others

By Emmanuel Afonne

The United Global Resolve For Peace (UGRFP), an NGO, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently direct security agencies to secure the release of Miss Leah Shuaribu and others in captivity of boko haram.

The Executive Director of UGRFP, Mr Shalom Olaseni, who made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said efforts should also be made to verify the claims made by Miss Grace Taku, an aid worker kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Taku, who works with Action Against Hunger, was kidnapped on July 18 alongside five of her male colleagues in Borno state.

Olaseni, however, called on government to be cautious in its approach as the terrorists group could be seeking to attract attention for the release of their men or monetary gains.

“As a group, we must first caution against taking at a face value all the information passed on in the widely circulated video of Miss Grace Taku.

“It may as well be one part of a script by the insurgent group known for its propensity for propaganda and untruths.

He blamed the recent development surrounding Shuaribu’s life and others like her on failure of government to act or ‘do something’ since the kidnap of the girls.

“The public was informed that efforts would be intensified to negotiate the release of Miss Leah Shuaribu who was reportedly still in captivity for her refusal to deny/renounce her Christian faith for Islam.

“Over 400 days later, amidst waning calls for actions on her behalf, the claims made by Miss Grace Taku in a video made in captivity has jolted the populace back into outrage and recentered discourse around a lonesome yet brave school,” he said.

The group pleaded with Nigerians to proffer constructive resolutions devoid of politics and sentiments on how to ensure the release of the girl..