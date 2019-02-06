NGO urges Police to be civil, nonpartisan in the election

By Ahmed Abba

A non governmental organisation, Child Protection and Women Empowerment Initiative (CPWEI) has charged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to be civil, nonpartisan and fair to all political parties during the forthcoming general elections.

The Yobe State Coordinator of the NGO, Hajiya Maryam Gambo made the call at the Police Headquarters while visiting the Damaturu Police Commissioner.

“We are here today because NPF is responsible for safeguarding live and properties in the country.

“We believe that election violence can be averted or reduced to barest minimum, if the police is at its best in securing everyone involved in the election exercise”, she said.

Gambo lamented how youths are being used to perpetrate violence to achieve political aims. “Over the years, the sponsors of electoral violence have used the youth to perpetrate violence and disrupt the election process.

“During such violence, voters are threatened, intimidated, wounded or even killed in the course of exercising their constitutional rights.

“Today, we therefore come out as youths, to say no to election violence and firmly resolved to shun violence in the forthcoming general elections”, she added.

The Police Commissioner, Abdulmaliki Sonmonu, who was represented by Assistant Police Commissioner Ihueze Nicodimos expressed his happiness on the decision to shun violence and pledged to ensure peaceful election atmosphere.