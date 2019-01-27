Niger Delta Council disowns Onnoghen

The United Niger Delta Youth Council has advised that the case against suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen should not be politicised and given ethnic meaning.

The council also stressed that public officers should be held responsible for their actions and inactions.

The case of Justice Walter Onnoghen, it argued, should not be seen as ethnic persecution.

The council described the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria as apt, timely and a welcome development.

Mr. Jackson Bob- Manuel, President of the Council, called on the embattled jury to face the law and stop looking for sympathy.

“We are of the opinion that Justice Walter Onnoghen having risen to the exalted position of Chief Justice of Nigeria should have exhibited a high level of decency in his conduct as the number one Judicial Officer in the country.

“It is, therefore, inexcusable for a man of such high standing to feign ignorance of the law as regards the declaration of assets in the country under the Code of Conduct Act. And if that is the case, then such a person is not fit to hold the exalted position of Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“We also wish to use this medium to state that corruption as a social vice knows no tribe, race or religion. It is a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian society over the years, and so, therefore, those that using the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen to wipe up ethnic and religious sentiments should desist from such acts as they cannot cry more than the bereaved.

“The United Niger Delta Youth Council says enough is enough of this treachery by political allies from the Niger Delta region. They must be held responsible for their actions and inactions as regards their conduct in office.

“The fact remains that he failed to declare some of his assets as stipulated by the law and so, therefore, he has committed an offence which requires that he faces the full wrath of the law. And as the number one law officer in the country, he should know better.

The Council also frowned at the insinuations in some quarters that the government was persecuting Onnoghen.

“While this is far from the truth, it is merely an attempt to cover up for a crime that was committed and deceive the public.’’

