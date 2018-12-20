Niger, Rwanda, others get free-visa deal with China

A visa exemption agreement between China, Niger, Rwanda and other countries have been signed and some already taken effect, the Chinese Foreign minister said

An agreement on mutual visa exemption between China and Qatar will also take effect from Friday, according to an announcement made by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Qatar.

Last Saturday, a visa exemption agreement between China and Niger came into effect.

A China-Botswana agreement on visa-free travel will also come into effect starting on Saturday, and it will be followed the next day with the start of the China-Rwanda visa-free travel agreement.

According to the latest data released by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China’s ordinary passport holders can travel to more than 70 countries thanks to mutual visa exemptions, visa-free destinations, and visa-on-arrival arrangements.

This includes 13 countries where no visa is required thanks to bilateral visa-free travel agreements, including the United Arab Emirates, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Sao Tome and Principe.

