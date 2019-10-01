Nigeria @59: NIPR tasks Nigerians on nation building

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has urged Nigerians to recommit themselves to the task of nation building and rebranding of the country.

President of NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo said the present government needed support to curb corruption, bolster the economy, consolidate democratic governance, and address regional issues.

Sirajo in a statement issued on Tuesday to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary also said there was need to break the cycle of violent extremism, banditry and insurgency in various parts of the country.

“We owe a duty to ourselves and generations yet unborn an honest soul searching that should lead to the asking of some pertinent, even if difficult and embarrassing questions.

”As Nigeria clocks 59 years as an independent nation, it is an opportune moment for all of us, as citizens and stakeholders, to hold up a mirror to ourselves, to reflect on those good values that were the basis for the perception of our potential greatness at independence.

“We must also try to find out and tell ourselves the truth as to what we have done, or failed to do as individual citizens and as a collective, which may have been slowing our march.

“Building a great nation being the collective will, efforts and mindset of one generation after another, we must resolve to work together once again in harmony to fast-track the attainment of that greatness that is our destiny.

“This 59th anniversary therefore, must serve as a reminder to all of us, leaders and citizens alike, that, it is time for us as a nation to chart a new beginning that will lead us into prosperity and advancement in all spheres of human endeavours, having being immensely blessed by God with a variety of endowments, human, material and otherwise,” Sirajo said.

According to Sirajo, with sincerity of purpose and unity, it is possible to achieve a great and prosperous Nigeria.

He further said: “One question to which we must find an answer is: have we gone beyond being a potentially great nation? How much have we succeeded in harnessing that “potentiality?”

“We have no doubt come a long way as a country these past 59 years, gone through and surmounted a lot of challenges even as new ones naturally and understandably emerge.

“Even though nation building is always a work in progress, 59 years of independence is no doubt a long enough period for stock taking.

“It is therefore imperative that even as we thump our chests, we must not allow the euphoria of celebration to becloud our sense of introspection.”

The NIPR boss pledged the institute’s commitment to work closely with the government to rebuild the image of the country to strengthen and enhance mutual relations and cooperation among Nigerians for peace and stability. (NAN)