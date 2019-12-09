Nigeria has abandoned my Enone people – Rep. Agbo cries out

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo, has lamented the abandonment of his constituency in Benue state by the Federal Government.

Hon Agbo who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadigbo Federal Constituency popularly known as Enone, said that the neglect of his people have turned them into a laughing stock due to their underdevelopment.

The lawmaker who is the spokesman of the Minority Caucus in the the Green Chamber pleaded with the Federal government to address the neglect of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in the area of infrastructure and Federal appointments.

This is even as he announced the donation of his entire salary as a lawmaker to his contituents with particular target at widows, orphans and the poorest of the poor among them.

The legislator spoke in Abuja on Monday, during an interactive session with a delegation of Ari geo-political zone, comprising Ijigban/Ulayi/Ekile Communities of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, led by Hon. Emmanuel Ogaba.

Hon. Agbo regretted that, though the over one million members of his constituency were contributing immensely to the economy of the State, especially in Agriculture, they remained the most neglected, in terms of infrastructure and employment in the state and federal civil service.

“I want to use this medium to tell the world, how marginalised the Enone people are and particularly the people of Ulayi, Ekile and Ijigban.

“I agree with the leader of the delegation who just said that the Nigerian state has forgotten the Ulayi, Ekile and Ijigban Community. I can not agree less! My people are still in darkness.

“These communities are the only ones in the whole of Nigeria, without electricity, roads, water and development of any kind; there is no single person in this communities, employed in the Federal civil service, no officer in the Nigerian military, Police, the Customs, Immigration, Fire Service, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps”, he decried.

The lawmaker pleaded with the federal government to “intervene” and save the people from “backwardness”.

He commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, for appointing an Ijigban son, Mr. Sunday Agbaji, as Commissioner for Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

The Feedback lawmaker assured his guests that he has already lobbied for the inclusion in the 2020 budget, projects in Okpokwu, Ogbadibo and Ado local government areas, including the Rijo-Ekile road, hospital in Ijigban, and so on, hoping that the government of President Buhari will release adequate funding for the projects to be executed.

While counting on the continuous support of the people, Agbo urged the Ari stakeholders to mobilize resources and embark on community projects, stressing that government alone can not fix every thing.

He said the visit of the delegation, will “spur him to do more” for his people.

Agbo who is also the Chairman, Narcotic Drugs Committee, promised to effectively represent the 3 LGAs that make up his Federal Constituency, as he thanked the Constituents, for “freely voting me and for the unflinching support so far given me”, pledging not to let the people down.

Earlier, Mr. Ogaba, the leader of the delegation, encouraged Hon. Agbo to lobby for the mass employment of his Constituents in the state and federal civil service, especially, the security agencies.

Ogaba regretted that, “you cannot find a single officer from this locality, either serving or retired or even dead.

“This is in spite of the numerous graduates that have been produced by these communities through their sweat. We therefore need deliberate urgent action that will produce officers in the forces from this area”.