Nigeria hell? Buhari’s aide educates Omotola

President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s criticism, offering her some education on the state of Nigeria.

Omotola fired the first shot in a tweet complaining about the state of Nigeria.

She wrote: The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation, Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!!It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere.

However, Ahmad stated that those who are making money legitimately have no complaint about the current state of Nigeria.

He tweeted: Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions”.