Nigeria needs prayers to overcome challenges – Lawan

By Naomi Sharang

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said that Nigeria would need prayers to overcome its current challenges.

Mr Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media) to the President of the Senate quoted Lawan to have said this when a delegation of the Christian Legislators’ Fellowship of the National Assembly visited him.

He said that given the situation “we are in today, the various challenges that Nigeria and its people face, we even need to pray more.

“Today, we face serious security challenges. Where we have security agencies, which are mandated to ensure that we are secured and protected, if nothing, we should pray for them that they are able to perform well.

“It is not only in empowering them with weapons; the power of God is beyond weapons.

“I’m sure that all people of faith will continue to pray for our security agencies to protect us,” Lawan said.

Lawan said that as leaders they had the responsibility to ensure that they provided leadership, to continue to seek the intervention of God in the way and manner that we lead our people.

“We have to do whatever we can to be as truthful, transparent and accountable to our people,” he said.

President of the Fellowship, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, who is also the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, said the National Prayer Breakfast was an annual event organised by Christians in National Assemblies and Congresses all over the world.(NAN)