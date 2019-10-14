Nigeria strong supporter of ICC, Rome Statute–Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria is fully cooperating with the International Criminal Court (ICC) preliminary examination into issues related to insurgencyin the North East to ensure the process is forthrightly concluded.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the vice president gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the ICC led by its Prosecutor, Mrs Fatou Bensouda, at the Presidential, Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held to discuss Nigeria’s support and cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor at the ICC.

The vice president emphasised that the Nigerian Government remained committed to its obligations under the Rome Statute.

He also referred to the work of a judicial inquiry constituted by the Federal Government to address some of the ICC preliminary issues.

“We have done quite a lot to prove that we are determined to fulfill our obligation under the Statute.

“And I want to say that, on behalf of the Nigerian government, we respect the process, and there is no reluctance on our part at all.

“Again, let me say that Nigeria is committed to our obligations and the process under the Rome Statute; we are strong supporters of the Statute and the work of the ICC,” he said.

On her part, Bensouda said that since the court started the preliminary examination, it had full cooperation and support from the Nigerian government and authorities.

“We have also engaged as much as possible,” she said.

Other top government officials at the meeting included the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; and the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Akpata. (NAN)