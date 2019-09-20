Nigeria to host conference on Islamic finance

Nigeria is set to host the 4th edition of the African International Conference on Islamic Finance (AICIF), a gathering of the leading financial experts, regulators and frontline voices from the global banking community.

They will converge in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, to discuss how Africa can enhance its markets, build stronger, more robust economic ecosystems and ensure wider financial inclusion.

This year’s conference is themed: Infrastructure Financing, Sustainability and the Future of African Markets and will hold on Monday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 5.

Speaking on the conference, Ummahani Ahmad Amin, Managing Partner at Metropolitan Law Firm & convener of the conference said that the AICIF was established to highlight the practical solutions available to society via merging Islamic finance with conventional finance practices.

“The dire need to financially include the excluded is pertinent considering that over 350 million African adults are unbanked, a whopping 66% of sub-Saharan Africa or 17% of the global total.

“It then became imperative to have a gathering of leading minds that could proffer,” he said.