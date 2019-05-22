Nigeria won’t develop without good leadership – Jerry Gana

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana, has underscored the need for effective leadership and good governance for the development of the country.

Gana made the call on Tuesday during the public presentation and launch of a book titled, “Michael Adikwu and the Dynamics of Leadership,” in honour of the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja.

According to him, no nation can gain meaningful development without good leadership and adequate policies, adding that bad leadership makes a society stagnant.

He lamented that one of the problems Nigeria is facing as a country was lack of leadership, stressing that good leaders are extremely essential for the development of any nation.

“Any society that cares to move forward cares about leadership but the society that is mute about its leaders remains stagnant.

“Leaders are not necessarily those who merely hold formal leadership positions but are capable on fostering positive change.

“Good governance among other things is participatory, transparent, accountable, affective and equitable,” he said.

On his part, the Governor of Benue state, Dr Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Engineer Benson Abounon,

called on the federal government to change the criteria for selecting vice-Chancellors in the country.

According to him, “Time has come in this country to do the right thing, otherwise the much needed development that we are all calling for will be fruitless.

“You must not be an indigene of a place in other to be appointed vice Chancellor of even a federal university, it doesn’t make sense because the academic community is a learning one.”

The Chief Launcher of the book, Dr Michael Onoja while commending Adikwu said since took over as the Vice Chancellor of the University, the restlessness in the institution has drastically reduced.

“I have been interacting with the Students Union Government (SUG) of the university and what they say of the professor is commendable.

“A good leader is one who consider himself as a servant of the people and Adikwu exhibit all the qualities,” he said.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Alh Sani Maikudi said that Adikwu has restored peace in the institution, stressing that the outcome of the book will reshape the leadership styles of Nigerian Leaders.

The event also witnessed the launching of ‘Michael Adikwu Center for Leadership and Creative Thinking’ for nation building.