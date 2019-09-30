Nigeria@59: Buhari broadcasts to nation on Tuesday

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday broadcast to the nation at 7 a.m. as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, revealed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The statement read in part “as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 7 a.m..

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.” (NAN)