Nigerian Army, Bangladesh chamber partner on pharmaceutical, agric

The President, Nigeria-Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce, Navy Capt. Hamidu Usman (rtd) has solicited for partnership with Nigerian Army.

Usman made the call when he led the delegation of the chamber on a courtesy call to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the partnership would be part of effort to open up Nigeria to quality and affordable products like pharmaceuticals, textiles and agriculture from Bangladesh.

According to him, the chamber was established to advance the frontiers of businesses between Nigerian and Bangladeshi businessmen and ensure that they deal with genuine business people.

Usman said that Nigerian Army and Bangladesh would have mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that army hospitals could have access to quality and affordable drugs and other consumables from the Bangladesh pharmaceutical companies.

He added other areas of possible partnership to include production of military uniform and agricultural research and development.

“We are here to explore areas of cooperation between the Nigerian army and Bangladesh businesses.

“We know that army is into agriculture also and Bangladesh is into serious research and development in agriculture

“When we came up with the idea of establishing the chamber, there was no Bangladeshi High Commission in Nigeria but there is now a full fledged high commission in Abuja,” he said.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, pledged that the army authorities would look at areas of possible partnership with the chamber.

He said that Nigerian army had established a pharmaceutical company in Lagos, adding that partnering with Bangladesh firms could boost the quality of the drugs being produced.

According to him, Nigerian army can also pride itself in agriculture especially in cattle ranch across the country.

“In Abuja here alone, we can boast of about 800 herds of cattle in our farm here.

“We will continue to interact and relate on ways to work together in the area of business collaboration because I believe it is something that will be mutually beneficial to the army, Bangladesh and Nigeria as a country,” he said.