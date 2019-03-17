Nigerian Army redeploys senior officers

By Johnson Eyiangho

The Nigerian Army has redeployed some senior officers with Maj.-Gen. H.O. Otiki being moved to 8 Division in Sokoto as General Officer Commanding (GOC).

According to a statement on Sunday by Col. Sagir Musa, the army spokesman, Maj.-Gen. S.O. Olabanji, GOC 8 Division had been moved to Infantry Corps Centre as Commander under the new posting.

Brig.-Gen. H.I. Bature from 34 Brigade to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command as Director Examinations and Brig.-Gen. T.O. Olowomeye from Headquarters 33 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Director Civil Military Affairs.

Similarly, Brig.-Gen. B.A. Mohammed, from 23 Brigade to Martin Luther Agwai International Peace Keeping Centre, as Deputy Commandant and Brig.-Gen. U.M. Bello from Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command to 63 Brigade as Commander.

Brig.-Gen. M.T. Durowaiye moved from Directorate of Army Transformation and Innovation moves to 33 Brigade as Commander.

Others are Brig.-Gen. S.B. Kumapayi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Headquarters 14 Brigade as Commander and Brig.-Gen. N.M. Jega from Headquarters 2 Brigade to 9 Brigade as Commander.

With the latest posting, Brig.-Gen. K.O. Aligbe of Commander, 16 Brigade was moved to the Defence Headquarters as Acting Director Liaison National Assembly.

Brig.-Gen. A.K. Ibrahim from 14 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Administration as Deputy Director, Veteran Affairs Department Retired Officers’ Cell and Brig.-Gen. G.T.O. Ajetunmobi from Headquarters Command, Army Records to 31 Brigade as Commander.

Brig.-Gen. O.G. Onubogu was also moved from Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans to Headquarters 16 Brigade as Commander while Brig.-Gen. O.M. Bello from Nigerian Army Resource Center moved to Headquarters 6 Division as Chief of Staff.

Brig.-Gen. Z.L. Abubakar from National Defence College moved to 32 Brigade as Commander and Brig.-Gen. A.A. Orukotan from Nigerian Army Resource Center moved to Headquarters Command Army Records as Chief of Staff.