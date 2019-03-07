Nigerian Army redeploys senior officers

By Johnson Eyiangho

The Nigerian Army on Thursday announced the redeployment of some of its senior officers.

Those affected by the latest posting are; Maj.-Gen. E.C.N. OBI, who moves to the Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation.

Maj.-Gen. L.F. Abdullahi, from Headquarters Nigerian Army Education Corps, moves to Defence Headquarters as Director Veteran Affairs Division and Maj.-Gen. O.G. Adeniyi from Defence Headquarters, will take over the Theatre Command (Operation Lafiya Dole) as Deputy Theatre Commander.

According to a statement issued by Col. Sagir Musa, the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. G.K. Nwosu, the Chief of Staff, Headquarters 82 Division, had been posted to Nigerian Army Special Forces School as Acting Commandant.

Brig.-Gen. C.A. Apere, moves from Special Forces School to 82 Division, as Chief of Staff.

Similarly, Brig.-Gen. K.I. Yusuf, has been posted to School of Finance and Accounts and as Commandant’

Musa said Brig.-Gen. M.N.B. Mamman, from Headquarters, Nigerian Army Engineers (Sappers Engineering Nigeria Limited) had been moved to Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers as Director Army Works.

Brig.-Gen. A.D. Gbadebo from Headquarters, Nigerian Army Engineers moves to Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering as Deputy Commandant, while Brig.-Gen. S.S. Araoye from Nigerian Army College of Logistics is to head the Nigerian Army Central Workshop as Commandant.

Still in the posting, Brig.-Gen. C.A. Thomas was deployed from Military Hospital, Lagos, to Defence Headquarters (Office of the Chief of Defence Staff) and appointed Gender Adviser.

Others are; Col. D.C. Bako to remain in Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, as Acting Chief of Staff, and Col. S.O. Omotosho moves to Technical Group Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and appointed Acting Commander.

Col. L.G. Lepdung, however, remains in Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, as Acting Director Research and Development.