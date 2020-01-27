Nigerian Army troops deal deadly blow to Boko Haram

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army troops of 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), deployed at Jakana, near Maiduguri on Sunday dealt a deadly blow to Boko Haram Terrorists at Mainok axis and Lambawa forest.

The counter led to the killing of several of the terrorists, while others retreated with gun shot wounds.

The fierce battle took place at Lambawa forest and Mainok areas when the troops encountered an ambush around Mainok – Jakana general area.

Jakana, a town located about 50km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, has of recent seen an increased terrorists activities of which the resilient troops have been able to effectively repel.

The encounter on Sunday evening came shortly after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, arrived at the 29 task force brigade camp on operational visit.

When he was at the camp, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that credible intelligence had revealed a planned attack on soft targets and ambush by the terrorists around the area.

The troops went after the criminals at about 6:00 p.m and encountered them which resulted in heavy gun battle, leading to the killing of a number of the terrorists.

Due to the superior fire power of the troops, the terrorist fighters were forced to retreat in disarray causing many of them to easily be eliminated in the process.

One terrorist was captured alive by the troops, four gun trucks, a BMG, 1 GPMG, 9 AK 47 rifles and some DSHK guns and a lot of assorted weapons were also recovered after the heavy fight.

NAN reports , that unfortunately one soldier paid the ultimate price, while two others were wounded.

The wounded ones, who are in stable condition have since been evacuated to 7 Division medical facility for medical attention.

The Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have recently intensified ambush attacks along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road.

Some of the soldiers and motorists, who have encountered the terrorists on several occasions disclosed that the terrorists usually come out by disguising themselves in military-like trucks or police patrol vehicles.

The sources also disclosed that the troops have been able to ward -off the ambushes and sudden attacks on many occasions.

They also added that several attempts have also been made by the terrorists to overrun the camps at Jakana and Mainok areas. (NAN)