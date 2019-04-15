Nigerian, Cameroonian, Chadian forces kill 90 Boko Haram fighters

In a fierce encounter at the weekend with Boko Haram terrorists, troops of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, along with the Cameroon Defence Force, killed no fewer than 27 of the terrorists.

Chadian forces also killed 63 of the terrorists in a fight near Lake Chad also at the weekend, making a total of 90 terrorists terminated in two encounters.

Although there was no casualty recorded on the side of the Nigerian-Cameroon forces, in the shootout on 13 April in the Northern part of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages of Borno State, Chad lost seven men.

Many weapons and trucks were recovered from the rebels, according to Colonel Sagir Musa, acting director of army public relations.

Among the items recovered were five AK47 rifles, one automatic revolver, three machine guns, one G3 rifle, one M21 rifle, five Rocket Propelled Gun Tubes, Bombs, assorted rounds of ammunitions.

Also recovered were five Gun Trucks, several Motor Cycles, one Land Cruiser Buffalo, one Nissan GT and one Land Cruiser, which was destroyed.

“Coordinated military operation is ongoing especially in the fringes of Gombaru – Ngala and surrounding areas to deal with the fleeing bandits running out from Multi National Joint Task Force (Op YANCIN TAFKI ) onslaught on their hideouts”, Sagir Musa said.

As the Nigerian-Cameroonian forces recorded successes against the terrorists, the terrorists inflicted some harm of their own in Chad.

Although 63 of them were killed by Chadian troops, they killed seven Chadian soldiers in an attack at Azem Bermendoa Agouna, a Chadian military spokesman said on Monday.

The terrorists injured 15 others when they attacked an army position in Kaiga Kindjiria, in western Chad, on Sunday, according to Agouna.