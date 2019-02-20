Nigerians in diaspora beg Boko Haram to free Leah Sharibu

By Prudence Arobani

The Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) USA, has appealed for the release of Miss Leah Sharibu who was abducted in 2018 by a faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group.

NIDO, in a statement by its Board Chairman, Ms Patience Key, said it was disheartening that Sharibu was still being held in captivity by the factional Boko Haram terrorist group after one year.

“NIDO remembers and is deeply saddened by the predicament of Leah Sharibu,” the statement said.

“We call on the Nigerian government, Nigerians and the international community to unequivocally and forcefully denounce the continued captivity of Leah Sharibu, and to do everything in their power to secure her unconditional release.”

NIDO condemned all forms of terrorist atrocities, and and unequivocally denounced the practices of targeting schools and attacking children, it said.

“At no time and under no circumstance should a child, or any human being, ever be subjected to such brutal and inhumane violence and terror.

NIDO regretted that Feb. 19 marked one year that Sharibu had been held captive because of her refusal to renounce her faith.

“NIDOA USA, Nigeria and the international community must continue to insist on Leah Sharibu’s unconditional release, and ensure she returns and reunites with her heartbroken parents,” it noted.

The organisation condemned the activities of Boko Haram terrorists and any group involved in the devaluation of life and rights of Nigerians.

Leah Sharibu was abducted on Feb. 19, 2018, alongside 109 other children by Boko Haram terrorists during an attack on the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe.

Read also: Leah Sharibu alive – Lai Mohammed