Nigerians smoke Jaruma on twitter for unfollowing Tacha, ‘selling charms’

Nigerians have taken to social media platform, Twitter to berate popular self acclaimed sex therapist, Jaruma Empire for allegedly using BBNaija controversial ex-housemate Tacha to gain clout.

Some of the Nigerian who reacted after Jaruma deleted videos and tweets about Tacha and eventually unfollowed her on Instagram, accused the therapist of using her like Peter Okoye of PSquare did.

According to Africa Facts Zone, “Jaruma is Nigeria’s most sought after Online Relationship Expert and Aphrodisiac Seller. She charges N100,000 for a phone conversation, N200,000 face to face, N500K for home service. She sells “men attracting” waistbeads, N200K each. Good luck charm, N35K, “curse breaker,” N33K.

Recall that barely 24 hours after the controversial disqualification of Tacha from the 2019 BBNaija Season 4 House, Jaruma in a video that went viral, seemingly promised to give her (Tacha)

Barely two weeks after popular self acclaimed sex therapist, Jaruma Empire ‘seemingly’ promised to give BBNaija Tacha N50 million,

In the video, Jaruma said that she had been through so much hate and humiliation and considered herself the most hated person in Nigeria. She went on to say that she does not support violence (the reason for which Tacha was disqualified).

“The Thing is that Tacha, her mother is late so she basically has no one else but us: yes she has her father and her siblings.

“Please allow her to heal and allow her to lick her wounds. Now 1000 Dirhams (UAE’s Currency) is N100,000 and a bundle of 100,000 Dirhams is N10 million.

In the video, the Therapist went on to count five bundles of 100,000 Dirhams totaling 500,000 Dirhams, an equivalent of of N50 million, after which she said “Tacha come back home okay”.

He video went viral with many media outfit reporting that she promised the ex-BBNaija star N50,000, a report which Jaruma did not deny until her recent deletion of the video and unfollowing of Tacha.

Her action didn’t not seem to settle well with many Nigerians on twitter who called her out.

Some of those who twitted also berated her for selling charms to trap men.

Below are some of the comments on Twitter

Nobody: Jaruma: I will give Tacha 50 million Naira Absolutely Nobody: Jaruma: Silently unfollows Tacha Tacha: unfollows back Jaruma: pic.twitter.com/8STgQ1jHqD — Pastor Clinton😇 (@Pastor_CVB) October 5, 2019

Whn I said Titans have mental health issues, it sounded like beef. Y’all thought you were cool, but you fell for clouts. Jaruma used you. Peter psquare & even Tasha’s management used you. Now y’all are mute & taking Ls for your stans. Shameful!#OwanbeTacha #TeamMercy #BBNaiija pic.twitter.com/tfIQTWTKl6 — Anyi The Godfather MC❁ (@GodfatherAnyi) October 5, 2019

Imagine someone promising you a whole 50 million Naira publicly on Instagram and refusing to pay afterwards. May God give Tasha the fortitude to bear this Jaruma loss. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@LifeOfRouvafe) October 5, 2019

You patronise Jaruma but think you are still a Christian or Muslim ? Using of charms is haram Going to native doctors is a fatal sin No matter how you try to modernise it , jaruma is a digital dibia. — IgboMade (@volqx) October 5, 2019

Jaruma and Tacha are real game players

Aim achieved 💯

Y’all dont know whats going on pic.twitter.com/gGsFjnDace — Forever titan 🔱 (@missnizersh) October 5, 2019

When the Jaruma juice wears off and you’re wondering why your account balance looks like 3rd class CGPA https://t.co/QBNJOgbpkV — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) October 5, 2019

Peter Psquare – Allegedly promised 60m and denied it. Dino Melaye – declared that the account that promised Tacha 30m was a fake Jaruma – Unfollows Tacha after promising her 50m. Judas Iscariot: pic.twitter.com/RWcbmlvZh5 — P U F F P U F F🍘 (@iam_puffpuff) October 5, 2019

Tacha waking up to see Jaruma who promised her 50 million Naira Unfollowed her and deleted the video https://t.co/vyhBz7i3ub — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) October 5, 2019

Jaruma sells jazz for ladies that lets them keep a man against his will but you people on social media still believe “men are scum” “men are trash” We will be what? — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) October 5, 2019

7 years after Jaruma’s juice you drank has expired and you’re wondering what you’re doing in a house with kids calling you daddy. pic.twitter.com/sZZnVZZE9r — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) October 5, 2019