Nigerians to learn Chinese Language

Photo: www.dailymail.co.uk

By Yusuf Zango

A Non-Governmental Oganisation (NGO), Initiative of African Friends of China, says it has concluded plans to start the teaching of Chinese language in some centres in Nigeria.

President of the organisation, Mr Fred Ogwazu, announced this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DBS Media Ltd, a Nigerian creative media content agency on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the plan, which would be extended to other African countries, was aimed at boosting the relationship between Africa and China.

“To further boost this advocacy, we have already concluded plans to commence the teaching of Chinese language in some centres across Africa, starting from Nigeria.

“The Nigeria centre for the teaching of Chinese language will be located in Abuja with business men and other interested persons as our target, while others will be cited in African countries such as Ethiopia and South Africa.

“Already, we have written to the Chinese Embassy here in Nigeria to provide us with volunteer teachers for the language and we are sure to commence very soon,’’ he said.

According to him, the development would also promote business for indigenous African companies intending to partner with Chinese companies.

Ogwazu said that the relationship between Nigeria and China had been growing by the day, following the commendable activities of institutions like Forum on China-Africa Corporation and the China-Africa Development Fund.

“Initiative of African Friends of China is therefore calling for greater awareness among African Governments and private sectors to key into the developmental opportunities provided by the Chinese Government through this platform towards tackling most of Africa’s challenges,” he said.

According to him, aside from advocating the teaching of Chinese language in Nigeria and other African countries as a way of strengthening socio-economic and cultural ties with China, the MoU also seeks to create opportunities with investors through the provision of timely information.

He said that such information was majorly on opportunities available in China and in the continent.

Ogwazu also said the MoU was also tailored around changing the perception of products and services exchange between China and other African countries, as well as provide feedback channels where necessary among others.

“To also realise this, we in conjunction with DBS Media Ltd would implore the use of documentary videos and movies in creating the much needed awareness on the potential in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“Our partnership with DBS Media is strategic as we intend to do a well-researched documentary and video that will highlight the developmental drives by Chinese Government to African nations,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to introduce the teaching of Chinese language in secondary schools across the country.

According to Ogwazu, this will help to explore maximally, the socio-economic co-operations, educational and cultural exchanges as well as technological and skills acquisition between both countries.

In his remark, the Managing Director, DBS Media Mr Cletus Chukwuma, said that he was looking forward to a fruitful working relationship with the association, as the agency had all it takes to meet its expectations.

“We are not new in the packaging of quality contents that satisfies the curiosity of the viewing public,” Chukwuma said.