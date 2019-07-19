Nigerians urged to be security conscious

By Ahmed Dada

Nigerian pilgrims to the 2019 Hajj have been advised to be security conscious as their movement from Madinah to Makkah entered second day on Friday.

The Head of Civic Orientation, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Bala Umar, gave the advice while sensitising the pilgrims in Madinah.

He stressed the need for the pilgrims to always interact with the officers of the commission detailed to take care of their welfare, to ensure they had hitch-free Hajj.

“The sensitisation programme will be a continuous exercise to ensure that every pilgrim achieve acceptable Hajj,” he said.

Bala expressed satisfaction on the orderly and peaceful conduct of the pilgrims and urged them to sustain the tempo.

He, however, told the pilgrims to always seek clarification from Hajj officers on grey areas in order to accomplish their reason of being in Saudi Arabia.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no Nigerian pilgrim has been caught breaching the security of Saudi Arabian authorities since the first batch arrived Madinah on July 10.

Meanwhile, Nigerian pilgrims have continued in their prayers at the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah in an orderly manner, under the watchful eyes of Saudi Arabian security personnel.

Sources from NAHCON showed that Flynas XY 5453 departed Sokoto to Madinah early morning on Friday with 428 Sokoto pilgrims.

The commission said that the number comprised 284 males and 144 females, adding that a total of 12,131 pilgrims had so far arrived Madinah in 25 flights, since the inaugural flight in Katsina on July 10.