Nigeria’s Adesina gets Cote d’ivoire support for AfDB re-election

President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire has appointed Adama Koné Minister of Economic and Financial Affairs to support the re-election of Dr Akinwumi Adesina as President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

Quattara said this at the first Council of Ministers of the country’s new government team on Friday.

He explained that Koné, a former minister of Economy and Finance was reappointed to represent the country as the Executive Director in AfDB to support and work for Adesina’s re-election.

According to him, Adesina deserves a second term because of the great job he is doing.

“For my new ministers, I will like to congratulate the new Ministers and Secretaries of State who have just joined the government team.”

Adesina had confirmed his bid at the end of the bank’s 54th annual meetings in Equatorial Guinea.

“I will run again to continue the work we started,” he said.

The AfDB president is elected by its board of governors who are made up of appointed representatives from the bank’s 80 member countries, with voting power proportionate to their capital subscription.

The vote takes place during the annual meeting closest to the end of the serving president’s term.

Replacing Rwandan-economist Donald Kaberuka on Sept. 1, 2015, Adesina would seek re-election during the bank’s next annual meetings at its headquarters in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Of the AfDB’s 54 African and 26 non-African members, Nigeria, United States, Japan, Egypt and South Africa have the greatest share of the vote in that order.

Nigeria, where Adesina formerly served as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, holds the greatest proportion at 9.281 % of the total.