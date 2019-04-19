Nigeria’s democracy needs overhauling: Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has faulted the kind of democracy practised in Nigeria as a system that cannot bring about development.

He spoke as a special guest at the 2nd Annual Lecture of a media outfit, Freedom Online, held at the Alvan Ikoku Hall, Radisson Blu, Ikeja on Thursday.

Daniel lamented that Nigeria is still operating an archaic system in place since 1960 without a change. This he said, cannot bring about any meaningful development.

According to him, no nation can thrive on a static ideology especially in this modern age with its attendant global evolution in all indices of development.

“That is why our democratic system has to be reviewed by way of restructuring or else it will give more room for constitutional crisis, inequity, mediocrity, injustice and corruption”.

With the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the dropping of the Iron Curtain, the former governor said, doors were closed against Communism and Socialism as political ideologies opening a new vista in the socio-political economy of the respective countries which paid off as their economies rose tremendously. Even China, he stated, has joined the fray and is now about the biggest economy in the world.

“What I am saying in essence is that if we continue to practise democracy without a drastic change, it cannot work. It will only make people poorer and hopeless. This is why the progressive minded politicians like myself and political pundits are clamouring for restructuring which will address the challenges facing us as a nation and proffer meaningful solutions for the betterment of the people.

On his retirement from partisan politics, he stressed that he thought it is better to leave the stage early enough for the younger generation to come up with fresh ideas and contribute their own quota towards developing the nation instead of the older ones sitting tight and counting years which most African leaders have been accused. He however quipped that he thought he should be praised for this bold step but was surprised when people reacted saying he shouldn’t go into retirement that soon.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was represented by Akin Oyebode (Jnr.) delivered the lecture titled; Fixing The Economy, Less Politics More Substance which had former Governor of Abia State and Senator-elect Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as the Chairman.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, was the Guest of Honour while a University don, Professor Akin Onigbinde delivered the keynote address.

Dignitaries at the event which was hosted by the publisher of Freedom Online, Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo included the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Oloye Gani Adams; former Minister of Special Duties, retired Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade; Mr. Dotun Oladipo and Nollywood actor, Bolaji Amusan among others.

