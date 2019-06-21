Nigeria’s Kadiri clinches Chairmanship of Govt Group of ILO

By Joan Nwagwu

Nigeria on Thursday was elected Chairman of Government Group of the International Labour Orgaisation (ILO) for 2019 to 2020.

Mrs Rhoda Iliya, Assistant Director (Press), Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday said the election took place at the just concluded 108 centenary of the ILO held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Iliya said the Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Ambassador Audu Kadiri, who was elected chairman, will represent Nigeria in the Group.

She said Kadiri was saddled with the responsibility of putting up strategic plans as well as coordinate all government members of the ILO during the tenure.

According to her, also elected was Brazil as Vice-Chairman while Lesotho was also elected as the Chairman of the Governing Body for the year 2019-2020.

Iliya also noted that Nigeria was the Vice-Chairman of the Government Group in 2018-2019 and as a policy of the ILO, the Vice-Chairman automatically becomes the Chairman the following year.

Similarly, in another development, Uganda would host the 46th African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) Governing Council Meeting in 2020.

Dr Sekai Nzenza, current Chairperson, ARLAC/Minister of Labour of Zimbabwe, said that Uganda accepted to host the meeting during the 45B ARLAC Governing Council Meeting for Ministers for Labour/Employment and Manpower Issues in Anglophone Africa in Geneva, Switzerland.

She said ARLAC in the past 45 years has made significant progress in the development of ARLAC programmes.

She also added that the current re-engineering of the Centre is a major milestone towards modernising it into the 21st century standards.

According to her, training is necessary to promote Future of Work and ARLAC is working hard to provide quality training to member States at various levels.

Nzenza said that the theme of the 45th Session is “Career Readiness in a Changing World”.

She encouraged member States to send nominees to benefit from the training offered by ARLAC, which are in three tiers, certificate, diploma/degree, and masters levels.

Also, Dr Akor Kashim, Director-General, National Productivity Centre (NPC), was the Nigerian leader of the delegation to the 45B ARLAC Minister’s Meeting.

Uganda is also to host a technical meeting to develop strategy to promote an exchange views on the further Development and Implementation of the Integrated Strategy.

It would address decent work deficits in Tobacco Sector, scheduled for July 3 to July 5 in Kampala, Uganda.