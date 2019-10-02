Nigeria’s Security: Diaspora Forum applauds DSS

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Forum of Nigerians in Francophone speaking countries in the West and Central African region has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for being alive to her responsibilities as an institution focused on the preservation of national security.

The views of the forum were conveyed in a communique at the end of her 59th Independence Anniversary reunion held at Hotel Tahiti Quarter Jak, Benin Republic and signed by its President, Dr Isaac Oduma.

The forum expressed faith in the capacity of Nigeria’s security agencies particularly the DSS for her many years of dedicated service delivery to the nation.

He stated: “the country is blessed with an outstanding institution in the DSS and above all a committed leadership that is passionate about new reforms and keeping to the objectives of the institution.”

The president of the forum further commended the sagacity and ingenuity of President Muhammadu Buhari for the supportive roles he had always played as the Commander-In-Chief of the republic of Nigeria.

The group noted with satisfaction that the country through the DSS had been exceptionally professional in the handling of issues that would otherwise dismember the country if left unattended to.

“You will recall ladies and gentlemen that about two months ago, some citizens had put it on record to overthrow a legally constituted government in our country Nigeria and also disarm the DSS.

“This to my knowledge, is the most deafening, unpatriotic and unwholesome intention I have ever heard since the return of democracy.

“So, on behalf of the Nigerian people in the Francophone speaking countries in West and Central Africa, I must say that we are totally satisfied and pleased with the proactive measures utilised by the institution.

“Without the current proactive approach employed by the agency, no one would have guaranteed the country’s existence today as we celebrate 59 years of independence.

“Our challenges are still much but the road to development is not by virtue of outlawing Society with her laws, conventions and values.

“We have families and investments back home and to think a Nigerian whose family is nationalised in the U.S. and UKwill contemplate and fund a revolution for parochial interest is not only unfortunate but regrettably repugnant to the values we hold as Nigerians,” Oduma said.

Oduma further said that as diaspora citizens, the group members would contribute the highest foreign investments back home to enhance the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and foreign reserves.

He said they would not fold their arms and watch the country go down through illicit means.

“Never in the history of our national existence has a government been overthrown through a forceful means in a democratic setting such as we have today and why should any sane mind initiate or suggest that path after losing an election.”

The group through its president insisted that the vote of confidence passed on the DSS and her leadership was borne out of a deep conviction of the majority of the members.

The diaspora forum urged the leadership of other security agencies to emulate and compliment the DSS in spite of recurring blackmail and arm twisting by paid media and legal merchants whose interests are against that of national security. (NAN)