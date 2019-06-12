NILDS to train 9th Assembly lawmakers – DG

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) says it is set to train the lawmakers in the 9th Assembly on legislative processes.

Director General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman in a statement on Wednesday, said that the institute would also train state assembly lawmakers on the rudiments of the legislature.

According to the statement signed by Kanayo Nwajei, Communications Adviser to the NILDS DG, Sulaiman rolled out high level training strategies that would provide the newly elected legislators of the 9th Assembly with the requisite skills to actualize the constitutional mandate of the legislature.

According to him, the training strategies followed the inauguration of the 9th Assembly with the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan emerged as the President of the Senate and Sen. Ovie Omo- Agege, the Deputy Senate President while in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila emerged the Speaker while Hon. Idris Wase was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Sulaiman assured of the readiness of the Institute to provide bespoke capacity training for the newly elected Senators, and House of Reps members.

He noted that the Institute is ready to meet the expectations of both supply and demand driven intervention for the legislature that would enhance legislative efficiency.