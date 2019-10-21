NIMC calls for use of NIN in JAMB

By Joy Obanya/Jacinta Nwachukwu

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says the adoption of the National Identification Number (NIN) as criteria for all examinations in the country will tackle malpractices such as impersonation and promote transparency.

Hadiza Dagabana, NIMC General Manger Legal Service, made the suggestion in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She said although registration for NIN has already started at the Primary School level of education across the country, it should be encouraged to further enhance confidence in the nation’s examination system.

According to her, doing so will help to stop impersonation, adding that registration processes for NIN should become mandatory before enrollment for public examinations.

