NIMC extends NIN enrolment to Nigerians in Austria, Germany

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has concluded plans to extend National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment to Nigerians in the Diaspora, who are residing in Austria and Germany.

Mr Aliyu Aziz the Director-General, NIMC, disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Abdulhamid Umar, General Manager, Operations/Corporate Communications, NIMC on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aziz said that the exercise would involve the demographic and biometric data capture of Nigerians residing in Austria and Germany in collaboration with Biosec Solution Limited, licensed by NIMC to carry out enrolment across the globe.

He noted that the extension was to ensure that Nigerians in Diaspora were captured in the process.

He said that the idea was in line with NIMC’s mandate to populate the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issue the NIN to all Nigerians and legal residents.

Aziz also reiterated that the NIN was a mandatory requirement for many services.

They include the acquisition and renewal of the International Passport, Bank account opening in Nigeria, Tax filing in Nigeria, and Business registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission amongst others.

According to him, the launch of the new Centres will hold on Aug. 21, 2019 in Austria, Vienna at the Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

It will also hold Aug. 23, 2019 in Berlin, Germany at the Nigeria Embassy, Germany.

The Director also said that NIMC licensed partners include; Biosec Solutions Limited; Slogani Consults Limited; CHAMS Consortium Limited; Defcon Systems Limited/ OIS Services; National e-Authentication Limited/ OIS Services and IRIS Smart Technologies Limited.

“Other partners include; Thebez Global Resources/Cox & Kings; Dantata Universal Services/VFS Global; Venn Technology Limited; Kevonne Consults Limited/Iris ID Systems INC.; UGS Technologies Limited/OrangeHook African Continental/Carvus; and File Solution Limited/ EYE-ID LLC,” he added.