NIMC wins Oracle’s Technology Innovation Leadership Award

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

Oracle Nigeria, has bestowed Technology Innovation Leadership Award on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), in recognition of its effort to create a sustainable system in data collection.

Mr Adebayo Sanni, the Managing Director, Oracle Nigeria, presented the award to Mr Aliyu Aziz, the Director-General NIMC in Abuja.

Sanni commended the entire management of NIMC for giant strides in service delivery.

“NIMC deserved the award for applying innovative technology in line with world’s best practices in her quest to achieve sustainable result’’.

Sanni, noted that NIMC has made the country to have a reliable National Identity Management System that “transforms the way identity is collected, established, authenticated and asserted using advanced biometric technologies.’’

According to him, Oracle considers NIMC an extremely strategic partner and is committed to maintaining a strategic partnership with the commission.

“looking at the potentials of Digital Identity Management and where NIMC is heading to, we think sustainable partnership with the commission will help NIMC achieve its mandate.

“And create a dependable identity database, as fast as possible,” he said.

Aziz appreciated the management of Oracle Nigeria for the recognition and promised that the commission would not relent in its effort to create a reliable database.

He said that creating a reliable database will better equip the government at all levels to identify the needs of Nigerian citizens and legal residents for better service delivery.

“A reliable database will help secure the nation’s economy, deliver the Federal Government’s development agenda and provide for key government services, such as social safety, security, agriculture and financial inclusion,’’ Aziz said.

He noted that NIMC had provided standard regulations that would enable uniformity in the demographic and biometric information to be collected, stored, managed and utilised in specific cases.

Aziz called on Oracle Nigeria to give NIMC its maximum support, especially with the attendant increase in enrolment into the National Identity Database.(NAN)