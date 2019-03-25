NiMET predicts cloudy weather for Tuesday

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted partly cloudy to sunny and hazy weather conditions with prospects of thundery activities over most parts of Nigeria on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the Central States with day and night temperatures of 32 to 41 and 20 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience dust haze conditions with a visibility range of three to five kilometres over Nguru and Maiduguri axis.

It further predicted that other parts of the North would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 38 to 41 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the inland cities of the south in the morning with cloudy conditions as the day progresses.

“Cloudy morning over the coastal cities, which are expected to give way to localised thunderstorms with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Dust Haze conditions are anticipated over some cities in the North.

“However, prospects of localised thunderstorms are envisaged over the coastal citieswithin the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)