NiMet predicts dust haze condition for Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted

dust haze condition over some parts of north and moderate dust haze condition over central states down to the coastal region for Thursday.

NiMet’s waether outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition over the eastern flank of the northern states with horizontal visibility of 1KM to 5KM.

It further predicted sunny hazy condition for the remaining parts of the north.

NiMet forecast day and night temperatures of the region to be 27 to 31degree Celsius and 12 to19 degree Celsius respectively.

“For central states, moderate dust haze is anticipated over the region with localised visibility of less than, or equal to, 2000M throughout the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures values are expected to be 27 to 36 degree Celsius and 12 to 22 degree Celsius respectively.

“For southern states, early morning mist/ fog is anticipated over the region and moderate dust haze condition during the afternoon /evening hours,” it said.

The agency envisaged day and night temperatures of the region to be 32 to 36 degree Celsius and 19 to 25 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)