NiMet predicts partly cloudy weather for Tuesday

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with prospect of localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy conditions over the central states with chances of thundery activities over Mambilla axis, during the morning hours.

It also predicted partly conditions and localised thundery activities over the high ground of Abuja, Makurdi, Nasarawa and Lokoja with day and night temperatures of 35 to 37 and 16 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the northern states would be sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated with day and night temperatures of 34 to 36 and 15 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with chances of morning thunderstorms over Lagos and Calabar axis.

“Localised thunderstorms are likely over Owerri Ikom, Warri, Umuahia and coastal axis during afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 24 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There is influx of moist winds in to the country therefore partly cloudy conditions are likely over central states with chances of localized thunderstorms over few places in the southern cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)