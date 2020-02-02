NiMet predicts sunny, hazy conditions for Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted Sunny and hazy conditions to prevail across the country for Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region.

According to the agency, day and night temperatures of the region is expected to be from 32 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius and 12 degree Celsius to 17 degree Celsius respectively.

”For central states, hazy condition is anticipated over the entire region

throughout forecast period with day and night temperatures to be fron 35 dgree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius.

”For southern states, hazy condition is expected over inland cities with early morning mist and fog patches are likely over coastal cities with slim

chances of afternoon/evening thunderstorms over Calabar and Eket axis.

“Day and night temperatures of the region is expected to be from 35 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius and 18 degree Ceksius to 23 degree Celsius,” it said.(NAN)