NiMET predicts thunderstorm for Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery activities over Northern states with chances of rains over Central and Southern states on Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Northern region throughout the forecast period with high prospects over Sokoto, Gusau, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano and Yelwa in the morning hours.

It forecast day and night temperatures of the region to be 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius, respectively.

“For Central States, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over this region in the morning.

“Cloudy conditions are expected with rain showers over Yola, Abuja, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe and Jalingo axis in the afternoon/evening period.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be 25 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 25 degree Celsius, respectively, except for Jos 17 to 23 degree Celsius,” NiMet said.

The agency envisaged cloudy conditions with prospects of rains over Lagos, Calabar and Eket of Southern states in the morning.

NiMet further forcast likely rains over the entire region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 26 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 25 degree Celsius. ( NAN)