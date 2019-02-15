NIPR approves appointment of Musa as Army spokesperson

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has approved the appointment of Colonel Sagir Musa as the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army.

A statement issued on Friday by the NIPR Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory Chapter, Mr Stanley Ogadigo, quoted the Institute’s President, Mr Mukhtar Sirajo, as commending the leadership of the Nigerian Army for appointing a certified member of the Institute as spokesperson.

Sirajo said at the official hand-over of Army insignia and flag to Musa at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, that the Nigerian Army had consistently complied with the relevant provisions of the law that established the NIPR.

This, he said had constantly manifested in the appointment of Director of Army Public Relations.

He said, “I want to congratulate the Nigerian Army, particularly for always trying to be on the right side of the law.

“The Act that chartered the NIPR has made it criminal office for anybody to practice public relations in whatever name without licensing by the Institute, but the Nigerian Army has ensured that officers assigned to speak for the organization are registered members of the NIPR.”

He expressed confidence that the new Acting Director of Army Public Relations will add value to the institution given his cognate experience and track record of performance.

The NIPR president stated that beyond NIPR’s input in the curriculum and running of the Army Public Relations School, Lagos, the Institute is ready to partner with the Nigerian Army to deliver on its mandate.

Sirajo also called on other organisations across the country, both public and private, to emulate the Nigerian Army and ensure that they comply with the law to avoid imminent prosecution.

Musa assumed duty on Thursday as spokesman of the Nigerian Army.