NIS converts personnel to superintendent cadre

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has graduated 509 officers of the 3rd Conversion and Upgrading Course at the Immigration Training School, Kano, Kano State.

The Comptroller General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, disclosed this in a statement by the Service Public Relation Officer, NIS, Mr Sunday James, on Saturday in Abuja.

Babandede urged the officers to cherish their new ranks by aligning with the commitment and dedication to duty of the superintendent cadre.

He reiterated the need for the officers to put what they learnt into action, noting that the service had invested so much into training and capacity development.

He encouraged them to maximize the knowledge of ICT gained to uplift the standard of the service among other sister agencies by complementing each other wherever and whenever the need arises.

He warned officers and men to be cautious in the use of weapons in the course of duty.

“We cannot afford to be careless with weapon, hence, all officers of the service will undergo drug test beginning with me. We shall not dismiss anyone at first discovery but we would try to rehabilitate.

“However, if the fellow continued unrepentant, administrative procedures will be followed and appropriate sanctions applied,” he said.

On the visa on arrival policy, the CGI said that it was a huge opportunity for Africans that were coming for legitimate businesses to thrive in countries other than their own.

He added that it was a means of integration and cementing African brotherhood and breaking the barriers of free movement among Africans.

He assured Nigerians that the policy would be handled professionally through best global practices without compromising national security.

“Presidential Amnesty granted by President Muhammadu Buhari for six months from July, 2019 will expire in January, 2020.

“Registration will continue to enable every migrant get registered and remain in the country. However, any defaulter that refuses to take advantage of the opportunity will be removed from Nigeria,” he said.