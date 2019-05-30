NIS: FCT Command hails Babandede for transforming service

By Naomi Sharang

Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, FCT Command, Mr Toni Akuneme, has commended the Comptroller-General Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, for transforming the service in the last three years.

Akuneme paid the tribute in a statement in Abuja to mark Babandede’s three years in office.

Babandede, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2016, replaced Mr Martin Abeshi.

Akuneme said that the comptroller-general had “come into the saddle, quite prepared for the task ahead of him.

“Little wonder he hit the ground running upon his appointment three years ago as the head of Africa’s largest Immigration corps.

“Majority, if not all officers, are unanimous to commend his aggressive transformation of the service in terms of infrastucture.”

He said that the NIS boss had virtually converted every available space into a solid edifice.

“His effort had given rise to facilities like conference center, Passport Office annex Store Annex, Multi Purpose Cooperative Unit, Fire Service Station, Petrol Station and the intimidating Technology Village being built by the construction giants, Julius Berger.”

Other achievements, Akuneme said, included the commissioning of permanent offices for over a dozen state commands of the NIS.