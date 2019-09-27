NIS FCT Comptroller tasks officers on commitment to duty

By Naomi Sharang

Mrs Angela Esekhaigbe, the new Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Federal Capital Territory, has urged officers and men of the command to be dedicated to their duties.

Esekhaigbe gave the advice at a valedictory session in honour of her predecessor, Comptroller Ibraheem Yanda and four others who retired from the service in Abuja on Thursday.

She urged the officers to brace up to the challenges of their duties and called on them to be ready to work hard and do their best to bring about the much needed change in the service.

She pledged to carry all officers along for the progress of the service.

“As the first female comptroller of the FCT, I will make the difference. I will carry my officers along.

“Together we will work to push the command forward and the entire NIS.

“We will serve our nation with all our strength and might,” she said.

Earlier, the outgoing comptroller, appreciated God for all the years he spent in service.

“I thank God for bringing me this far. It is a happy moment,” Iyanda said.