NIS to commence e-registration of immigrants

By Ugonne Uzoma

Mr David Ringshum, the Comptroller, Imo Command of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has advised irregular migrants to register during the oncoming Migrant e-Registration scheduled to start in the state on Nov. 26.

Ringshum gave the advice when the staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri Office paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Owerri.

He said that strict measures would be taken against defaulters after the deadline of the registration on Jan. 11, 2020.

Ringshum said that the equipment for the programme had just been installed in Imo, while the exercise had been ongoing in other parts of the country.

The comptroller said that all avenues had been explored to ensure that those who were affected were duly informed of the exercise to ensure its success.

He said that leaders of ECOWAS communities like Togo, Niger, Chad and Benin Republic had been properly educated on the need to encourage their citizens in Nigeria to comply with the exercise.

Mrs Uju Ezenyi, the Deputy Comptroller of NIS in charge of Passport Office, in her contribution, said the e-registration for migrants was to promote togetherness and business establishments in Nigeria.

She said the move would make it easier to track activities of foreigners in the country for the duration of their stay.

Ezenyi said hat the exercise was also in line with the service compliance in the promotion of businesses in the country.

Earlier, the NAN State Correspondent, Chidi Opara, who led the staff to NIS, described NAN as “mother of all media houses” in the country providing them with objective and informed news.

She said they were in NIS to reinforce partnership with the service and asked for their cooperation.(NAN)