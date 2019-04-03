NJC changes gear on Onnoghen, Muhammad

By Martins Odeh

The National Judicial Council on Wednesday abstained from considering allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The decision is contained in a statement, issued by Mr Soji Oye, Director of Information, NJC.

Oye said the council took the decision at an Emergency Meeting to consider the Report of the Five-Man Committee constituted to investigate the allegations of misconduct made against Onnoghen and Justice Tanko Muhammad.

“Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Onnoghen, were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.

“Council reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“Council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to President,” Oye said in the statement.

NAN reports that on Feb 11, the council set up a preliminary complaints assessment committee to review the responses given to it by Onnoghen, and Muhammad who is acting in his stead.

Onnoghen is accused of failing to fully declare his assets, while Muhammad is facing allegations of misconduct.

The NJC said it reconvened and resolved to constitute into the Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee in accordance with Regulation 17 of the National Judicial Council Judicial Discipline Regulations, 2017.