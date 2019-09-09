NLC congratulates Ngige on reappointment, end rift

The rift between t he Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, may have ended as the labour union on Monday congratulated him on his reappointment.

This is contained in a letter signed by the President of the NLC, Mr Ayuba Wabba, in Abuja.





Wabba said that Ngige’s reappointment was a testament of the confidence President Muhammadu Buhari reposed on him.

He called on Ngige to steer the affairs of the ministry towards the upliftment of Nigerians from poverty, indignity and indecent work conditions.