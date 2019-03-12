NLC congratulates Umahi

By Obike Ukoh

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi chapter, has congratulated Gov. Dave Umahi for his reelection and urged him to give more priority to workers’ welfare during his second tenure.

Mr Leonard Nkah, Ebonyi NLC Chairman, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that Umahi deserved reelection.

“Umahi was reelected because of his competence and performance.

“ His infrastructural development speaks from itself, he has transformed Abakaliki to a modern city within four years,’’ Nkah noted.

Nkah, who is also the President, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, Ebonyi chapter, stressed the need for Umahi to address the welfare issues labour has been raising.

He listed them as smooth running of the civil service in accordance with established rules and regulations, payment of the new minimum wage when passed into law as promised.

Nkah also tasked the governor to strengthen the local government system and boost teachers’ welfare.

Nkah assured the governor of support from the entire workforce as well as improved productivity.

NAN reports that in 2017, the organised labour, comprising the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) conferred the title of `Enyi Ndi Oru,’ (friend of workers) on Umahi, during a rally organised by industrial unions in Ebonyi. (NAN)