Nnamani to pay WAEC fees of girl children in constituency

By Naomi Sharang

In commemoration of the 2019 International Day of the Girl Child, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, has offered to pay examinations fees of girl children in his constituency in Enugu State.

Nnamani who is also Chairman, Senate Committee on Integration and Cooperation in Africa/NEPAD, also advocated for a legislation to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and the girl child.

In a statement in Abuja on Thursday to commemorate the 2019 International Day of the Girl Child, Nnamani called for the elimination of negative cultural practices against girls.

This, he said was in line with the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action of 1994 adopted by the Fourth World Conference on Women with representatives from 200 countries, including Nigeria.

On the theme for this year’s celebration, “Girl-Force: Unscripted and unstoppable”, Nnamani said that Nigeria needed to do more to advance the rights of women and girls and promote gender equality.

Nnamani, who was a former governor of Enugu State, said he would pay the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) fees for all female students taking the exams in 2020 in public schools in Enugu East Senatorial District.

He said that specific actions needed to be taken to end violence against women and girls, in health, education, skills development and training as well as economic exploitation of child labour and protect young girls at work.

The lawmaker decried the incessant sexual harassment against girls especially in the tertiary institutions, saying that all forms of violation against women must be condemned.

He also called for the promotion of women and girls involvement in politics and governance and the implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in political appointments in the country.(NAN)