NNPC, MOMAN in pact to block fuel scarcity

Better days are ahead for petroleum consumers as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) exchanged vows to ensure seamless supply across the country.

Speaking during a MOMAN Chief Executive Officers Strategy Retreat Dinner held in Abuja at the weekend, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said the corporation, as the supplier of last resort, would continue to strengthen its relations with MOMAN to avoid any supply gap in the Downstream Sector.

NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a release today stated that Dr. Baru appreciated MOMAN for being a dependable ally in the supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

Dr. Baru stated that MOMAN was a force to be reckoned with in the Downstream Sector of the petroleum Industry, saying other players like the NNPC Retail Limited were in the business not to compete, but to complement the leadership role of MOMAN in the Downstream value chain.

“We maintain good relations with MOMAN which have helped to ensure that there is products availability nationwide during the last Yuletide and the just concluded election period. MOMA is living up to our expectation as partners. NNPC is ready to escalate whatever recommendations the Association comes up with at the end of its retreat to appropriate authorities,” Dr. Baru informed.

He stated that the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), when finally passed, would further strengthen and boost the business operations of MOMAN across the country, stressing that that the MOMAN workshop was apt as it would galvanize the Association to brace up for the imminent reforms in the Oil and Gas Industry.

The NNPC helmsman urged MOMAN to always keep its contractual obligations to the NNPC, adding that remittances from the Association go into the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) to service the needs of the various tiers of government.

On his part, MOMAN Chairman, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, assured that the Association was a partner like no other, saying it was a dependable ally in the supply and distribution of petroleum products business in the Country.

He pledged MOMAN’s continued collaboration with NNPC, even as he disclosed that the Association was repositioning preparatory to the impending future change in the Industry.

“We have an outstanding relationship with NNPC and its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC). We will continue to improve on the relationships to take the Downstream Sector of the Oil and Gas Industry to enviable heights,” Mr. Oyetunji reassured.