NNPC, NISS partner on safety of oil assets

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) have stepped up inter-agency collaboration to ensure safety of oil assets in the country.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Samson Makoji, the Acting spokesman for the corporation, in Abuja, on Friday.

Kyari spoke while receiving the delegation from the NISS led by its Commandant, Mr Ayodele Adeleke, in Abuja

He said the collaboration would help to contain the spate of insecurity of lives and property in the cause of the National Oil Company’s operations.

The GMD said the partnership was part of measures towards safeguarding human and material assets of the corporation.

Kyari added that security of workers and capital-intensive equipment in the oil and gas industry were critical areas of priority that would always attract the corporation’s management attention.

Kyrai noted with dismay the frequent attacks on the nation’s oil and gas facilities, adding that the corporation was open to any form of collaboration from recognised reputable organisation to address the security challenge.

“As you are aware, a number of infractions had happened to our assets across the country.

“Our staff have become key targets of many kidnap attempts and even physical issues around the security of our staff.

“So, security is an issue for us and we are engaging on a number of interventions to ensure the safety of our staff and material assets,” he said.

The GMD further noted that the corporation remained exposed in spite of being the custodian of critical national assets.

He challenged NISS to think out of the box in restructuring its training programmes to accommodate short courses tailored to industry needs.

“Every management staff of this company should be aware of security of our assets and also personal security.

“However, having a nine-month programme may be a deep challenge in releasing all categories of staff to attend.

“I think what we can do is to restructure the training plan to possibly create a room for short courses targeted at the Oil and Gas Industry specific categories of employees.”

Earlier, the institute’s Commandant and leader of delegation congratulated the GMD on his appointment.

Adeleke said that his group was at the NNPC Towers to seek a mutually beneficial partnership in area of security of the nation’s oil assets.

He noted that the institute, which stood at par with National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and Nigerian Defence College (NDC), was prepared to offer security training and research services to the corporation. (NAN)