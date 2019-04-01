No discrimination in our recruitment criteria – NNPC

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has clarified that there was no discrimination in the various requirements in the corporation’s recruitment process.

Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division disclosed this on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in a statement on Sunday rejected the requirement for recruitment by the NNPC alleging it was an anti-poor and anti-masses.

The association further gave the corporation a 72-hour ultimatum to withdraw all alleged anti-poor and anti-masses conditions in the criteria.

Also, an Abuja-based lawyer, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, had threatened to drag the management of the NNPC to court following what he described as “discriminatory” recruitment process.

He vowed to approach the court to ensure protection of the fundamental rights of Nigerians who were qualified to apply but were barred from participating because of age criteria.

“No, there was no discrimination in the criteria, If there is anything, the corporation is supposed to be commended now that it is trying to recruit to reduce the unemployment in the country.

“Our criterion was based on carefully thought out criteria of which we carried out a survey to arrive at all those criteria that were stipulated,’’ he said.

According to him, the corporation over the years has sustained the standard.

He added that the recruitment criteria were of four categories which every interested Nigeria should explore.

“There are in many categories, there are four, if you didn’t meet one category, you move to the next, if you didn’t meet the second, you go to the third and so on.

“For the graduate trainee, we put age level at 28 years, the second 34, the third 37 and the last 40. So, any Nigerian looking for employment that falls within any of the four categories is qualified,’’ he added.

He said that it was unfortunate that some people after attempting and were not successful alleged discriminatory in its selection process.

Commenting on the 72 hours ultimatum by NANS to reverse the criteria or they would embark on a protest, he said that NANS should focus on their studies to graduate first with good certificates.

“NANS should pass their examination first and graduate after which they will be qualified for employment.

“What NANS should face now is to study very hard and graduate and make a reasonable degree. They have not graduated yet and they are looking for employment,’’ he said.

The corporation opened a recruitment portal from March 13 to March 26 and has started short listing of qualified candidates. (NAN)